AMD RX 7900 XTX / XT, Nvidia RTX 4080 4K GPUs are selling at MSRP for limited time only

We posted a fantastic GPU deal a few days ago on an AMD RX 6750 XT 12GB graphics card. The card has an MSRP of $499, though it is selling at a discount of 25% or $125 off. These discount offers are limited time and can halt at any time. Hence, if you're after something that plays all your games at the highest settings at 1080p and 1440p, the 6750 XT deal is the one to grab.

If however you're after something more, much more capable, and you want to game at 4K (2160p), then there is good news as Nvidia and AMD have got excellent discounts on their respective GPUs currently.

First up we have the Gigabyte RTX 4080 Gaming OC model currently selling at its MSRP. This is the real 4080, ie, the 16GB model, and it is the second fastest GPU currently avaialble in the market in terms of ray tracing performance. In general gaming (rasterization) as well, the 4080 is only slightly slower than AMD's RX 7900 XTX.

Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 4080

Get the Gigabyte RTX 4080 at the links below (all of the listed items below are sold and shipped by Amazon and Newegg):

AMD fans have also got reason to be pleased. Both the AMD RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT are selling at MSRPs making them excellent deals. Get them at the links below:

In case none of these interest you, we can also browse through our deals section, to see if you find something worthy. For example, external SSDs as well as NVMe SSDs are discounted at the moment. Now may be a great time time to consider an NVMe SSD seeing how the gaming experience can greatly benefit from Microsoft DirectStorage. And in the case that's a Samsung 980 Pro or a 990 Pro, make sure to update the firmware as there are major issues affecting these models.

