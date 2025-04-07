Samsung begins rolling out stable One UI 7, starting with Galaxy S24 and Z Fold series

While Google rolled out Android 15 almost 7 months ago, Samsung has just started rolling out the stable One UI 7 to its customers. The update has been available to beta testers over the past few months, but it’s now finally been released to a broader audience.

As Samsung users spotted, the One UI 7 update began rolling out to users in South Korea today, with more countries potentially down the road in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, beta testers might be prioritized so they receive the update sooner than others.

The stable One UI 7 is initially rolling out to the Galaxy S24 series with build numbers S928NKSU4BYCG/S928NOKR4BYCG/S928NKSU4BYCG. More devices, including Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Z Fold Special Edition, are also set to receive the update soon after.

Another user on the Samsung community website has also shared the official schedule for releasing stable One UI 7. Accordingly, the rollout process begins in April for some of the flagship Samsung phones released in the past two years and gradually moves toward older flagship and mid-range phones. The entire process is expected to end in June.

Here is the Samsung timetable for releasing One UI 7:

April: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Tab S10+/S10 Ultra, Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra, S24 FE.

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Tab S10+/S10 Ultra, Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra, S24 FE. May: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Tab S9/S9+/S9 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, A34, A35, S22/S22+/S22 Ultra, Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra, S21/S21+/S21 Ultra, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 5, Galaxy Quantum 4.

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Tab S9/S9+/S9 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, A34, A35, S22/S22+/S22 Ultra, Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra, S21/S21+/S21 Ultra, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 5, Galaxy Quantum 4. June: Galaxy Tab S9 FE/S9 FE+, Galaxy A73, A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Quantum 3, Jump 3, Jump 2, Buddy 3, Galaxy Tab A9/A9+, Tab Active 5, Tab Active 4 Pro, Wide 7.

While the update is currently available to South Korean users, Samsung has assured that it will soon be accessible to users around the world over the next few days and weeks. For American and Canadian users, Samsung has confirmed the update rollout on April 10 and April 11, respectively (via Sammyguru).