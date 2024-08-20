OnePlus Buds Pro 3 now available for $179.99 in two colors

The smartphone maker, OnePlus, has announced its latest earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The buds are now available on the company's website for $179.99 in the US and $269.99 in Canada. They come in two colors: Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance.

One of the notable features of these buds is that they feature dual drivers and dual Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs), which enhance the bass, treble, and soundstage. They were "master-tuned" by Dynaudio for "incredible sound."

As people will want to use these earbuds in outdoor or noisy environments, OnePlus has equipped them with adaptive noise cancellation up to 50dB. It said this is a step up from Active Noise Cancellation as they can adjust as your environment changes. This adaptiveness helps battery efficiency as lower levels of noise cancellation don't use as much energy.

With regards to the battery, when the buds and case are fully charged, you'll be able to use them with 43 hours of listening time. If you do run out of battery and need them quickly, just plug them in for 10 minutes for 5 hours of battery life.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also feature a redesigned charging case with a two-tone finish to make it a little more stylish. OnePlus said that the case is ergonomic and features a vegan leather aesthetic.

These buds feature the same controls as the OnePlus Buds 3, letting you slide your finger up and down to adjust the volume directly on each bud. You can also pinch to control your music and pinch and hold to switch between noise-canceling and transparency modes.

If you're interested in buying them, you can get them on OnePlus.com with a temporary $30 price drop ($40 in Canada) until September 20, 2024. Students can also avail a further 15% off. If you want to buy them on Amazon, they will be available in late September or early October.

Source: PRNewswire