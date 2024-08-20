Black Ops 6 early beta access, Atlas Fallen, Core Keeper, and more come to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have another wave of games to look forward to in the next couple of weeks. Microsoft today unveiled what's coming to its services through September 3, though Gamescom's opening ceremony may have some surprises too. Just as some leaks said, Atlas Fallen is one of the games incoming, plus there are some Game Pass Core updates too.

Before we get to the games, though, don't forget that almost all Xbox Game Pass subscribers (Game Pass Ultimate, PC, or Console) are gaining access to the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Open Beta earlier than others, just like those who pre-order the highly-anticipated shooter. The early access beta begins on August 30, with preloading beginning two days prior to that.

Here are the three games joining the Xbox Game Pass library soon:

Atlas Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 22

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 22 Core Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 27

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 27 Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 3

From the trio, Star Trucker is a day-one drop onto the services, letting Game Pass owners jump in just as the sci-fi, space cargo transportation sim releases. Next, Microsoft revealed Cities: Skylines, Control: Ultimate Edition, and SnowRunner will be available to Game Pass Core members starting on August 21.

At the same time, three games are leaving the main Game Pass library on August 31, and they are Atomic Heart, Guilty Gear -Strive-, and NBA 2K24.

While Microsoft has seemingly wrapped up Game Pass drops for the latter half of August, the Gamescom Opening Night Live stage show may have plenty more surprises for Xbox fans later today. A fresh trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is already confirmed, just as PS5 port rumors pop back up, and Towerborne may have a surprise planned too.