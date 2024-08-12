Latest leak reveals that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 could launch as soon as next week

Details about the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have begun to emerge. Leaked renders have already hinted at how the upcoming OnePlus earbuds could look like (via Smartprix). Recently, the alleged European pricing of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 was leaked, indicating it might retail for a higher price compared to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Now, a fresh leak courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar on the social media platform X reveals all the supposed key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 could purportedly feature an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, similar to its predecessor. It is expected to support LHDC (Low Latency High-Definition Codec) 5.0, an upgrade over the LHDC 4.0 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Here's the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3



- 11 mm woofer & 6 mm tweeter

- LHDC 5.0

- 50 dB ANC

- Dynaudio EQ

- 43 Hrs battery life

- IP55 rating

(Box price - Rs 13,999)



Launches next week

Sale price similar to Buds Pro 2



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Mrame8FrQW — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 8, 2024

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will reportedly feature 50db Active Noise Cancellation and a Dynamic Equalizer. The earbuds are speculated to last up to 43 hours in full battery life. They will have a dust and water resistance rating of IP55, similar to Buds Pro 2.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will feature a USB-C port at the bottom, dual-connection support, and a 10-minute charge would offer five hours of playback. The stem is purported to be glossy, while the earbuds will have a matte finish with each earbud having L and R markings for Left and Right. Interestingly, the leak suggests that the earbuds could launch as early as next week.

The earbuds are expected to support Bluetooth 5.4 and could be launched in Midnight Opus (black) and Lunar Radiant (a mix of silver and gold) color options. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 could launch at a box price of INR 13,999 (roughly $166.74), but the sale price might be similar to that of the Buds Pro 2. The US pricing remains undisclosed.