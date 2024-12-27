This could be our first look at the alleged OnePlus Open 2

OnePlus is expected to launch its next foldable, the OnePlus Open 2, in China early next year. Following its Chinese launch, the foldable may arrive globally sometime in Q1 of 2025. However, ahead of its launch, we now have our first look at the alleged OnePlus Open 2. The renders, based on a late-stage production prototype, reveal some interesting information about the upcoming device.

The render shows off a circular camera module on the back of the device, which looks similar to its predecessor. It houses a triple-camera setup with the signature "Hasselblad" branding. It may come with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. For selfies, the OnePlus Open 2 could feature 32MP and 20MP cameras. It is unclear, which one will be available as the cover display camera.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Open 2 measures under 10mm when folded and boasts an IPX8 rating—an upgrade from the OnePlus Open's IPX4 rating. The main display on the device is tipped to be an 8-inch 2K LTPO, which will be accompanied by a 6.4-inch AMOLED cover display. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

It is anticipated that the OnePlus Open 2 could pack one of the biggest batteries on any foldable. The foldable is tipped to get a 5,900mAh battery, an upgrade over the 4,800mAh battery on the OnePlus Open. The device is speculated to support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. On the software side, the OnePlus Open 2 could ship with Android 15 and OxygenOS 15 out of the box.

Source: Smartprix