OnePlus Open 2 rumored to pack the biggest battery on any foldable

A recent leak suggested that OnePlus is working on a 6,500mAh battery, which was rumored to be included in one of the upcoming OnePlus' flagship devices. However, later, another leak surfaced, suggesting that OnePlus and OPPO are headed towards working on a battery touching the 7,000mAh battery.

A new leak, courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, suggests that OPPO and VIVO are working on a large foldable phone. Interestingly, the current battery capacity of the alleged foldable sits at 6,000mAh.

Notably, OPPO's next foldable could be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 in global markets. The foldable could launch as soon as Q1 in 2025 and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

Last year, the OPPO Find N3 was launched as the OnePlus Open in global markets. So, it is believed that OPPO's next foldable could be launched as the OnePlus Open 2 outside China and could pack a 6,000mAh battery, which is the biggest of any foldable smartphone.

For comparison, the OnePlus Open comes with a 4,805mAh battery. So, a 6,000mAh battery inside the next-generation OnePlus Open 2 could be a massive upgrade. The OnePlus 12 packs a 5,400mAh battery, and a larger battery could be in line with the company's current strategy, as it has recently announced the Glacier Battery technology.

The "Glacier Battery" technology is for silicon-based batteries that have a higher density. This allows for greater capacity to be fitted into a smaller battery form factor. Thanks to this Glacier Battery technology, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is 9mm thick and weighs just about 207 grams with a 6,100mAh battery.

The tipster also added that Huawei was working on a tri-fold foldable phone with a dual-hinge design. The device is rumored to be powered by the Kirin 9-series chipset and could offer "new technologies."