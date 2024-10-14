This could be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition

Samsung has reportedly been working on a new foldable phone for quite a while. Earlier reports suggested that it would be called Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, and later, it was reported that it could be called the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra. However, subsequent rumors suggested that the phone would be called Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition in South Korea, while in China, it would be launched as Samsung W25.

Recently, it was tipped that Samsung has done its best to minimize the display crease on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. For now, even with this year's Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung hasn't been able to reach the minimum level of display crease that brands like OPPO and Motorola offer on their foldables.

While more details will become clear once the device officially launches, a couple of renders have emerged online, courtesy of leakster Evan Blass, supposedly giving us a look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. The leaked renders show a triple camera setup housed inside a raised camera island. Each camera has its camera rings, adding more thickness to the device.

The second render of the purported Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition shows one of the device's sides with two buttons, presumably the volume rockers and the power button. The image also shows a different frame in a rose gold-colored frame and has some texturing.

The corners of the device appear a bit sharp and don't follow the aesthetics Samsung is expected to adopt for next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra. We would advise you to consume this information with a pinch of salt since leakster Evan Blass did not confirm whether both renders are of the same device and are of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition or not.

It is rumored that the phone will pack the same 200MP primary camera as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and could offer better durability than any of the previous Galaxy foldable phones.