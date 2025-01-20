New images of the OPPO Find N5 suggest the OnePlus Open 2 could be incredibly thin

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has officially announced that the company's next foldable, touted as the world's thinnest folding phone, is set to launch in February. According to claims, the OPPO Find N5 could measure less than 4.4mm when unfolded, potentially surpassing the HONOR Magic V3 to become the thinnest folding flagship in the world. Now, another set of fresh images of the OPPO Find N5 has popped up online, offering insights into the thinness of the OnePlus Open 2, expected to be the global variant of the Find N5.

Previously, the OPPO Find N5 was put up against a standard wooden pencil, which measures around 7-8mm, highlighting just how slim the device is. Cut to now, OPPO's product manager Zhou Yibao shared multiple images on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, comparing the OPPO Find N5 with an iPhone. The images show that OPPO's foldable is almost half in size compared to an iPhone.

image via Weibo

In another image, the unfolded OPPO Find N5 is just as thick as four stacked credit cards or as thick as two 1 Yuan coins.

image via Weibo

Based on the comparison, the OPPO Find N5 could be somewhere between 3.5mm and 4mm thin. The device seems to be just thick enough to integrate the USB-C port at the bottom. Zhou Yibao said in the post, "Thinness is not the limit of Find N5, but the limit of the charging port." Following OPPO Find N5's launch in February, OnePlus may introduce the global variant, the OnePlus Open 2, possibly at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March.

Earlier leaks had revealed that the OnePlus Open 2 could feature a triple 50MP camera setup, tuned by Hasselblad. The foldable could be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is also tipped to feature the biggest battery in any foldable to date, along with wireless charging. Fitting so much technology into a phone that is barely 4mm thick will be an impressive feat.