Oppo launches the A78 5G in India, a smartphone with a Dimensity 700 SoC

After constantly teasing the device on its social media accounts, Oppo has finally launched in India the A78 5G, a new mid-range smartphone.

The A78 5G sports a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset, a typical choice for smartphone brands that want to offer 5G at an affordable price. The device also comes with 128GB of internal memory, 8GB of RAM that can be expanded up to 16GB via virtual memory, and a microSD card slot.

What's more, the device has a 6.56-inch display with a 720 x 1612 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports up to 600 nits of brightness, 96% NTSC color gamut, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Oppo A78 5G even packs a dual rear camera setup with its 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth shooter. An 8MP selfie camera is also present. Other key features include dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IPX4 water resistance, and a 5,000mAh battery that Oppo claims can be charged from 0 to 100% in 67 minutes through the included 33W SuperVOOC charger. The device ships with ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

The Oppo A78 5G will be available this January 18 and cost Rs 18,999 or about $232. It can now be pre-ordered through Oppo's website and Amazon India. Colors available include Glowing Black and Glowing Blue.