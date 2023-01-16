MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.3.0 brings improvements and a fix for one annoying bug

MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.3.0 is now available for download from GitHub. This popular third-party tool can fix Microsoft's stubborn unwillingness to unpair Edge from various parts of Windows 10 and 11, such as Windows Widgets or Search. The latest release resolves the situation when the app requires updating the IFEO file after every Microsoft Edge update. In addition, there are several other improvements and fixes.

Here is what is new in MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.3.0:

Fixed PDF handling

Updated Submodule code

Fixed issues with Regex case-sensitivity

Added "Default" option for PDF handler

Fixes issues with NoMoreEdge detection

Add Warning if Installer fails to copy files

Fixed Windows Notifications not being handled

Fixes issues for users with non-C: Windows Installs

Fixed Edge Case in which MSEdgeRedirect might infinitely loop

Temporarily removed /update command line option. This will be improved in 0.8.0.0

Swapped to a directory junction for IFEO passthrough. Permanently fixes asking to update IFEO file!

MSEdgeRedirect is still in beta, so users should expect more changes in the upcoming updates. According to the roadmap published in the project's GitHub repository, version 0.8.0.0 will bring per-user activation mode and overhauled installer/updater. The release should land somewhere this spring. As for the summer, MSEdgeRedirect developers plan to redo the UI and update their documentation. Finally, version 1.0.0.0 will bring refactored code and a release on portableapps.com by the end of the summer.

You can download MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.3.0 from GitHub. If you are unfamiliar with the project, check out our guide describing how to use the MSEdgeRedirect app.