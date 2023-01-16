You will soon be able to dual-boot Windows and Android on Surface Duo

The DuoWOA (Duo Windows on ARM) project is quickly approaching a significant milestone. According to the developer, customers curious and brave enough to swap Android for Windows 11 will soon be able to keep two operating systems in dual-boot mode. Gustave Monce, who made it possible to turn the Surface Duo into a Surface Neo "mini," has revealed details about the latest DuoWOA developments on their Twitter account.

According to the developer, most people interested in the project want three notable things addressed before they pull the trigger on installing Windows 11 on the first or second-gen Surface Duo. Those things include the ability to boot Windows without an extra device, dual-boot Android and Windows, and lock back the bootloader. All three items will be available to customers once Gustave finishes the necessary updates and documentation.

Today however, I am happy to report that all 3 above things, will be addressed soon :) pic.twitter.com/5YGkENxrbn — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) January 14, 2023

Users will be able to select Android or Windows on boot by having the device closed or open upon turning it on. This month's update will also bring other features and restore previously broken apps, such as McDonald's, Netflix, and banking applications.

Speaking of other Surface Duo news, a new report recently emerged with details about the next generation of Microsoft's Android smartphone. Rumors claim Microsoft has scrapped its plans to release another dual-screen smartphone in favor of a more "traditional" one with a single foldable display. Besides, Microsoft is reportedly working on a conventional slab-like phone under the Surface brand.

Those wanting to snag the Surface Duo should act fast and get the device for $314.99 while the supply last. Unfortunately, the Surface Duo 2 is nowhere to be found, including on Microsoft's website.

