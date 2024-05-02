Microsoft Outlook adds Copilot support for mobile apps as part of its latest updates

Microsoft has announced some new features it is adding to its various Outlook email apps for personal use for the month of May. One of the biggest new additions is support for Copilot in the Outlook mobile app for iOS and Android.

Today's blog post announces that if you sign up for a Copilot Pro subscription at $20 a month, you will be able to access the Copilot generative AI assistant in the Outlook mobile apps. Copilot can be used to coach people on how to write an effective email or you can ask it to just create a draft from scratch based on a few text prompts.

Microsoft has also announced that the classic Outlook for Windows app now supports the Copilot Summarize feature, which can make a brief summary of a long email thread. The classic Outlook app also supports Copilot coaching, and Microsoft plans to add the draft feature to the app in the coming months.

In addition, Outlook for the web, the new Outlook for Windows app, and Outlook mobile apps now show the sender's name, their full email address, and the subject line of emails that are sent to the Junk Mail file. Microsoft stated:

This simple change helps people make better decisions on if they should open the mail or delete it instead of having to hover over the sender's name or open the message.

This improvement will be added to the Mac Outlook app later in May. Speaking of the Junk Mail file, all Outlook apps will now show a pop-up warning message when users check their Junk Mail section. It will inform them that links in those emails will not work unless the user specifically asks to visit those links.

Finally, Microsoft has started rolling out support for IMAP accounts in the new Outlook for Windows app with support for POP email accounts to be added in the coming weeks.