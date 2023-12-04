Payday developer Starbreeze to make a Dungeons and Dragons game for 2026 launch

Starbreeze, the game developer best known for the PayDay first person crime-heist franchise, has announced plans to make a game based on the Dungeons and Dragons fantasy universe. However, we should not expect to play the game until sometime in 2026.

In a press release, Starbreeze stated it will both develop and publish the new D&D game, under license from its owners Wizards of the Coast. Details about the new game, which has the internal code game Project Baxter, are few at this point.

Starbreeze did say it will use Epic's Unreal Engine 5 to develop the game, and that it will support cross-play on different platforms and "carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of co-operative multiplayer, lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model, community engagement and a larger than life experience."

Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze, is quoted in the press release as saying:

It is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons and Starbreeze – both with their foundation in cooperative and community driven experiences, ‘play it your way’ and infinite replayability. When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects, Dungeons & Dragons was always at the top of our list and I’m incredibly happy to announce this license. I want to thank Wizards of the Coast for being such a great partner. Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026.”

Starbreeze launched PayDay 3 earlier this fall but the game suffered from server issues at first that kept many gamers from playing. Those issues were finally fixed, and Starbreeze later revealed a long list of post-release content that will include, among other things, a graphics update from Unreal Engine 4 to 5 at some point, along with four paid DLC packs in its first year.