The Payday 3 launch has been hit with server issues that have kept many gamers from playing

The launch of the long-awaited co-op heist themed multiplayer shooter Payday 3 has not been a smooth one. Since the game officially launched two days ago on September 21, many players have encountered server issues that have kept them from joining online games.

On launch day, the official Payday 3 X account admitted that "matchmaking is still unavailable" and that the development team at Starbreeze was "working overtime to get this resolved."

Things seemed to get better for a few hours on Friday, but then matchmaking went down again for many players. The Payday 3 X account, once again stated that it was "seeing an increase of matchmaking issues".

The latest update on the account, made earlier this morning, offered some encouraging news for players, as Starbreeze stated they are now "seeing players being able to create lobbies again and getting back in the game." The dev team says it is now focused on stabilizing the servers.

Status update: Things are starting to look better. We're seeing players being able to create lobbies again and getting back in the game. You still might have a few issues, bear with us while we focus on stabilising! Thank you heisters! pic.twitter.com/wP8tM6yJmG — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 23, 2023

There's no specific info on what caused the server and matchmaking problems for the game. It's possible that Starbreeze simply underestimated just how many players would jump in and play the game at launch. Payday 3 also happens to be a Day One release for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service, which likely may have helped to boost the number of online gamers as well.

Even with the server issues, Payday 3 players won't have to deal with the Denuvo DRM software that was originally planned for the game. Starbreeze decided to remove Denuvo from the game just a few days before it launched.