Payday 3 has fixed its server issues and revealed its post-launch update plans

When Payday 3 launched in late September, the heist shooter sequel experienced considerable multiplayer matchmaking server issues that prevented a large number of gamers from playing online. Today, developer and publisher Starbreeze Studios says it has fixed those server and matchmaking problems after a number of maintenance periods last week when the game went offline.

In a press release today, Starbreeze said one maintenance period last week updated the matchmaking software, while another period made both software and hardware improvements, "with more regional nodes to distribute players" That should allow for faster matchmaking speeds, along with " greater redundancy across all online services."

The press release included a statement from Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren, who stated:

First and foremost, I would like to thank our players for the patience they have shown us. Our community is the engine that drives both our games and our company forward. I don't really need to repeat that this was not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon and not a sprint and we will tirelessly continue to build PAYDAY 3 bigger and better to deliver the greatest possible value for our players.

Now that the server issues have been fixed, Starbreeze plans to work on updates for Payday 3 that had to be postponed due to those problems. The first update is scheduled to be released sometime in early October. It may also look into being "less dependent on online services".

The official Payday 3 X (formerly Twitter) account posted a quick look at post-launch content and updates for "Year 1 - The Bad Apple" on Sunday. It shows the titles for four planned DLC expansions: Syntax Error for Winter 2023, Boys In Blue for Spring 2024, The Land of the Free for Summer 2024, and Fear and Greer for Fall 2024.

It also shows other plans for extra content including new playable characters and weapons, seasonal events, and an engine upgrade from Unreal Engine 4 to the latest Unreal Engine 5.

Payday 3 is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms, as well as via Xbox Game Pass services of Microsoft.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.