Remote PowerShell protocol to be deprecated in Security and Compliance PowerShell in July

Microsoft's Remote PowerShell (RPS) Protocol within the Security and Compliance module has been on the radar for deprecation since the first announcement in December 2022 for the Exchange Online PowerShell. Today's announcement expands this deprecation plan to the Security and Compliance PowerShell module, starting from July 15th 2023.

Microsoft states that "as a part of modernisation efforts, the Security and Compliance admin experience is moving to REST-based cmdlets." The new REST API will have the exact same cmdlets available to use with full feature parity with the RPS v1 cmdlets, removing the need for updates to existing scripts and processes.

Microsoft also states that by using the new PowerShell module version 3.2.0-Preview3 will ensure that REST is used instead of RPS. However, admins can switch over to REST-based cmdlets straight away, which it advises to do as soon as possible, by following the below instructions.

Install the Exchange Online Management v3 module version 3.2.0-Preview3 from here

Use Connect-IPPSSession -UseRPSSession:$false to establish the connection. Note that once this version of the module is generally released and out of preview, the -UseRPSSession:$false parameter will not be required.



Microsoft also states that a subset of eDiscovery cmdlets (17 in total) are not yet supported by the REST API and support is currently estimated to be implemented by June 1,t 2023. Until then admins will need to continue to use RPS for those specific cmdlets.