Not just iPad, there might be a version of Final Cut Pro for Apple's AR/VR headset

Apple announced iPad-optimized versions of its Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps earlier today. The apps are available as a subscription to users for $4.99/mo or $50/year with a one-month free trial. However, Apple might bring its professional video and audio editing apps to its upcoming AR/VR headset as well, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who has a history of accurate reporting on Apple products.

Gurman said in a tweet that "there is a very real possibility" the headset will "eventually" run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. He has previously reported that the headset's operating system, known as xrOS, will offer support for a variety of iPad apps.

The headset is expected to make an appearance at Apple's WWDC 2023 event which will happen from June 5-9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. However, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there is "uncertainty to whether the new device will appear at WWDC 2023" as the mass production of the headset has been pushed back by a couple of months.

As witnessed in previous iterations of WWDC, Apple talks about software updates for its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, etc. This year the company is expected to bring the app sideloading functionality to iOS 17 along with other rumored features such as live activities for Apple Maps, and changes to various apps. A previous report suggests that iPhone's lock screen features introduced with iOS 16 might trickle down the iPads this year.