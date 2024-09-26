Samsung announces Galaxy S24 FE smartphone with flagship features for $649

Today, as expected, Samsung officially launched the new Galaxy S24 FE smartphone, bringing flagship features to a more affordable price point. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's industrial design closely resembles the existing Galaxy S24 smartphone, featuring a flat display, a centered punch-hole front camera, and a vertically aligned triple camera setup on the back.

Unlike the Galaxy S24 series, the new S24 FE is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2400 processor, which has a larger vapor chamber to maintain peak performance for longer durations. The 4,700mAh battery will deliver great battery life, and Samsung claims that the device will offer up to 28 hours of video playback.

The 6.7-inch FHD+ display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, a 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (60/120Hz), and Vision Booster delivers a smooth viewing experience in all lighting conditions.

The Galaxy S24 FE's camera setup features a 50MP wide OIS lens, an 8MP telephoto OIS lens with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP selfie camera. This camera setup is powered by Samsung's AI-powered ProVisual Engine to deliver great images. The Nightography feature improves low-light performance, while the Object-Aware Engine recognizes scenes and optimizes colors in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR) for vibrant photos and videos.

Gallery: S24 FE

Samsung has also included all the Galaxy AI features found on the flagship Galaxy S24 series in this new S24 FE smartphone.

SeaYoung Lee, Corporate EVP and Head of the Smartphone Research and Development team at Samsung Electronics said the following regarding the S24 FE:

“We want everyone to enjoy all the benefits of our latest mobile innovations. Galaxy AI opens so many new experiences for users, helping them communicate, and be more creative and productive. The Galaxy S24 FE makes the powerful performance and premium Galaxy AI capabilities of the S24 series available to even more people.”

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available for order starting at $649 on October 3 in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow.

With its powerful features and attractive price, the Galaxy S24 FE is poised to be a popular choice for consumers seeking a premium smartphone experience without the premium price tag.

Source: Samsung