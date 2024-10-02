WhatsApp video calls get new filters and backgrounds for all users soon

WhatsApp has announced that it will be rolling out filters and backgrounds for video calls in the coming weeks for all of its users. It said that the new effects will give you the ability to add a more personal touch to your conversations.

While this news is from the horse's mouth, it's not the first time we've heard about these types of features coming to WhatsApp video calls. Way back in June, Neowin reported that WhatsApp had been spotted testing out filters and AR effects for video calls. At the end of August, Neowin also reported that filters were being tested on iOS for those using WhatsApp beta.

WhatsApp says that there will be 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to choose from. The filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass, and Duotone. As for the backgrounds, they will include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest.

The app is also giving users a confidence boost with the Touch up and Low Light options. Together, these two features will naturally enhance the look and brightness of your environment. WhatsApp said these two features will make your calls more vibrant and enjoyable.

To access all of these new features in one-on-one or group video calls, you need to select the effects icons at the top right of the screen. There you will see the selection of filters and backgrounds and choose the one that suits your mood.

If you do not see these options yet in your WhatsApp video calls, just be patient and you will eventually get given them. If you've already tried these features in beta, let everyone know in the comments which effects are the best so we can try them out once available.

Source: WhatsApp