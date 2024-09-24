Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 appears on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January next year. However, leaks and rumors about the device have been pouring in heavily from all corners. Recently, the Galaxy S25 Ultra powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 appeared on the Geekbench listing, with scores that could give the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip a run for its money.

It has been rumored that Samsung could go all in with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor for the Galaxy S25 series. However, some reports suggested that it could also include MediaTek and Exynos 2500 variants in some regions as well.

While we await more details on the processors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered Galaxy S25 Ultra, paired with 12GB of RAM, has appeared with model number SM-S938U (via Tarun Vats on X). The phone achieved 3069 points in the single-core performance test and 9080 points in the multi-core performance test.

— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) September 24, 2024

For comparison, the Apple A18 Pro processor scored 3554 in the single-core test and 8855 in the multi-core performance test. This means that the multi-core score of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is more than the Apple A18 Pro's multi-core score by a good margin.

Keep in mind that we could see some performance improvements in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor's Geekbench numbers since this could be a pre-optimized chipset. However, the numbers are already quite impressive.

Also, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has reportedly already beaten the iPhone 16 Pro Max's A18 Pro chipset by a fair margin in 3DMark's Wildlife Extreme GPU performance test, which suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will only increase the lead.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the thinnest phone since the Note20 Ultra and even thinner than initially expected. Samsung is expected to introduce the highest-level display and camera upgrades onto the phone. The design is also likely to be tweaked.