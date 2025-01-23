Real-life images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge look different than leaked images

image by GSMArena

Samsung had its "one more thing" moment at yesterday's Unpacked event, where the company teased its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 model, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The teaser also put rumors to rest that the slim phone will not be called Galaxy S25 Slim or Galaxy S25 Special Edition (SE), instead, it will be officially named the Galaxy S25 Edge (reminiscent of the iconic Galaxy S6 Edge and Galaxy S7 Edge). It is also tipped that the phone may be priced under $1,300 and will launch in the second half of this year, including in the US.

Recently, purported Galaxy S25 Edge renders were leaked, showing a design similar to the Galaxy S25+. In reality, these renders were actually of the Galaxy S25+ and not the Galaxy S25 Edge. According to real hands-on images, the Galaxy S25 Edge has an entirely different look than what was earlier leaked. Also, the Galaxy S25 Edge won't feature a triple-camera module, instead it will have a vertical dual-camera setup.

While the official specifications remain undisclosed, based on real-life images, the Galaxy S25 Edge looks thin. It is rumored to measure 6.4mm thin, which would be the main selling point of the device. From the front, the Galaxy S25 Edge looks like a pressed-Galaxy S25+ and has rounded corners similar to its sibling with minimal bezels. There is a punch hole at the front for the selfie camera.

image by GSMArena

Although the front design shows minimal changes, the back of the Galaxy S25 Edge introduces notable changes. The dual-camera module is unlike anything seen on previous Samsung phones. There is an oval camera island housing two cameras and a circular LED flash. It was rumored that the phone will feature a 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera. It remains to be seen which of the two cameras will be featured on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

image by GSMArena

There's speculation that Samsung's choice to include two cameras instead of three might be an effort to maintain the device's slim profile. Interestingly, Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air, expected to be 6.25mm thin, is reported to feature only a single rear camera. Rest details about the device remain unknown at the moment.

Meanwhile, you can download the latest Galaxy S25 series wallpapers in high quality from here. Also, we have compiled a list of alternative ways that can help you take photos remotely on Galaxy S25 Ultra, given that its S-Pen no longer has Bluetooth functionality.

Source: GSMArena