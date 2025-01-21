This Galaxy S25 Ultra feature will provide sharper visual and brighter colors

We are just hours away from the official launch of the Galaxy S25 series. Most details about the upcoming Samsung flagships have already been spilled by leaks and rumors. leaving only official confirmation. The design of the Galaxy S25 series will largely remain unchanged, especially the Galaxy S25 and S25+. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, however, will sport rounded corners, new camera rings on the back, minimum bezels, etc. But as we are getting closer to the launch some unseen features are now getting exposed.

One such feature is the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ProScaler feature. Reputable leaker IceUniverse shared an image of the ProScaler feature and explained the benefits of this Samsung-exclusive feature. According to the leaked promo material, ProScaler enhances the display by improving the colors, brightness, and sharpness when enabled.

The promotional tagline reads, "Your images, clearer than ever," accompanied by the description: "Your images feel lifelike thanks to a brilliant display with ProScaler. Enjoy sharper visuals and brighter colors on a bigger screen that makes details pop."

image by IceUniverse

In the image, Samsung compared the screen quality between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra. The image also mentions that the ProScaler features require the screen resolution to be set to QHD+ and will not work with WQHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.86-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2K display, with the LTPO panel said to be the M13 (Plus) OLED, better than the ones found on the Galaxy S24 series and the iPhone 16 series. The peak brightness is speculated to remain the same as the Galaxy S24 series though. While it is not clear, the ProScaler feature should be available across the Galaxy S25 lineup, and it shouldn't be limited to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The device will rock a 200MP primary sensor, and improved 50MP ultrawide, 50MP 5X telephoto, and 10MP 3x telephoto cameras. Plenty of new AI features are also said to be a part of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung is also tipped to have deeply integrated Gemini AI into the device, enabling users to access it across multiple apps.

For selfies, Samsung will continue to use the 12MP shooter. The phone is tipped to start with 12GB of RAM for the base model but will offer 16GB of RAM from the mid-variant. There are also rumors that Samsung has removed the Bluetooth functionality from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S-Pen.