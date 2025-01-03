This is how thin the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air/Slim are expected to be

Samsung and Apple, the two giants of the smartphone world, are expected to launch thin phones this year. Samsung is expected to tease the Galaxy S25 Slim during the Unpacked event expected to happen on January 22 and then launch the device in Q2 2025. Meanwhile, Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim alongside the other iPhone 17 models, potentially replacing the Plus variant, sometime in Q3 2025.

A lot has already been talked about both phones and now fresh information by reliable leaker Jukan Losreve on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) sheds light on how thin the Galaxy S25 Slim and the iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air could be. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 6.25mm thin and could be priced similarly to the Plus model, it is rumored to replace. This goes in line with a previous report which suggested that the upcoming iPhone 17 Air/Slim will be 2mm thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro, which is 8.25mm thick. If true, then the iPhone 17 Air or Slim would be the thinnest iPhone beating the 6.9mm thinness of the iPhone 6.

On the other hand, it is suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will be slightly thicker—around 6.6mm—than the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. Looking back, Samsung's thinnest S-series flagship was the Galaxy S6, which was 6.8mm thin, with the Galaxy A8 mid-range model being the brand's thinnest phone at 5.9mm. Leaked specifications of the Galaxy S25 Slim suggest it will be a powerful phone with features such as a 200MP main camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and around 4,700-5,000mAh battery.

Industry sources (via Sisa Journal) say that "the Galaxy S25 Slim’s very purpose is to respond to Apple’s Air product, so the price will not be set high. Samsung Electronics wants to preemptively release a product with the same concept as Apple and evaluate the market response." As a result, the Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to have a limited release, with only 3 million units planned for production.