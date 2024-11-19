Leaked camera details of the Galaxy S25 Slim suggests major upgrades

It appears that the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim will only be "slim" in terms of its design, but it won't cut corners. According to a fresh leak, the device could be equipped with top-tier cameras. Recent reports claimed that the Galaxy S25 Slim could come with an "ultra" camera, suggesting that it could feature a 200MP primary camera similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Going by the latest post by Sanju Choudhary on social media platform X, a 200MP primary on the Galaxy S25 Slim seems likely. Additionally, it is speculated that the 200MP primary lens will be an ISOCELL HP5 sensor with f1/1.56 aperture. The phone could also feature a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 3.5x optical lens, both using the ISOCELL JN5 sensor.

Samsung's Upcoming S25 slim model expected camera details



200MP "1/1.56" Isocell HP5

50MP "1/2.76" Isocell JN5 (UW)

50MP "1/2.76" Isocell JN5 (3.5x)



May use the new ALoP tech due to slimness (Launch Q2 2025) pic.twitter.com/MFa72MBNs4 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 19, 2024

Notably, ISOCELL HP5 is an unannounced image sensor, and it is expected that Samsung will introduce the recently announced ALoP camera technology inside the Galaxy S25 Slim. This could be because of the slimmer profile of the phone. ALoP technology is built to occupy less space in camera modules, making it an ideal choice for slim phones.

Here is how Samsung describes the technology:

ALoP technology employs a clever optical structure in which lenses sit horizontally upon the prism, remaining in the plane of the smartphone body. Using this approach, increasing the effective lens size (EPD) by increasing lens diameter brings a brighter image yet does not affect the camera module shoulder height. Moreover, it provides for a shorter module length by reducing the space needed for lenses in the folded camera module.

Reportedly, Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S25 Slim alongside the Galaxy S25 series, which is rumored to launch at the Unpacked event on January 22.