Samsung's slim phone is called the 'Galaxy S25 Edge,' may be priced below $1,299

We've heard so many rumors about Samsung's slim phone, only to learn that it isn't called the Galaxy S25 Slim or the Galaxy S25 Special Edition (SE). During the recently concluded Unpacked event, Samsung officially teased its slim phone, called the Galaxy S25 Edge, alongside its three Galaxy S25 siblings—Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

With the teaser, Samsung confirmed that the fourth Galaxy S25 model will be called the Galaxy S25 Edge. If you are a Samsung fan, you will likely recall the iconic Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S7 Edge and even the Note Edge phones. It seems like Samsung has revived this naming scheme for its latest innovative product.

While Samsung did not reveal much about the Galaxy S25 Edge, the phone did appear quite thin in the teaser.

The phone follow the same design language as the other Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones and features a triple-camera setup. Although Samsung did not reveal any detail about the Galaxy S25 Edge, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman came to the rescue and shared some details about the phone on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to Gurman, the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch in the first half of this year. Unlike previous rumors that suggested that the Galaxy S25 Edge (previously called the Galaxy S25 Slim) will not launch in the US, Gurman claimed that the phone will indeed launch in the US. Additionally, Gurman said that the phone will be priced below the $1,299 mark of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

NEW: There’s one more Samsung phone coming: the S25 Edge, an ultra-thin version. It’s launching in the first half of this year (including to the U.S.) and will be priced below the $1299 S25 Ultra. Samsung beats the iPhone 17 Air to market with this form-factor. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 22, 2025

Rumors claim that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be around 6.4mm thin. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone is speculated to come with a 6.66-inch display and feature a 200MP primary camera, along with a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera.