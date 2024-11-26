Samsung shows foldable screens can be used for handheld gaming devices as well

Samsung is considered one of the first brands to popularize foldable devices with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip phones. Over time, other OEMs followed suit, releasing their versions of foldable phones. This year, we also got to see a triple-screen foldable from Huawei, the Huawei Mate XT, adding a new category further.

Recently, a Samsung patent has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), discovered by 91Mobiles. The patent outlines Samsung putting foldable displays to another use: handheld gaming devices. Sketches included in the patent depict how such a device would look if it ever comes to fruition.

Reportedly, Samsung Display Co., the display wing of Samsung Electronics, has filed the patent. The patent displays that the handheld gaming device folds from the middle, much like the Galaxy Z Flip series, adding to its portability. There are built-in gaming controls on either side. The controls include circular joysticks or d-pads, along with some additional buttons in the bottom portion of the device.

You can also spot shoulder buttons on the side frame, but it isn't clear if they are actual shoulder buttons or something else. Samsung could use Flex Hinge for this foldable handheld gaming device, and the display could rock Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass, which is a staple on the company's other foldable devices.

The patent was just registered internationally, but it was filed by Samsung about two years ago. Since it has been a long time, there hasn't been any hint from Samsung about a gaming handheld device. Chances are this will stay in its patent form, at least for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, rumors are suggesting Samsung is working on a triple-screen foldable, which is potentially set to launch next year.