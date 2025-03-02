Samsung unveils new Galaxy A series with "Awesome Intelligence" and enhanced cameras

Samsung has announced three new Galaxy A series smartphones, the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G. These devices introduce a suite of AI-powered tools under the banner of "Awesome Intelligence," powered by One UI 7. This includes an upgraded Circle to Search that can identify phone numbers, email addresses, URLs, and music playing nearby with a long press on the navigation bar.

Each model is equipped with a triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor, with the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G also including a 10-bit HDR front lens for enhanced selfie quality. The Galaxy A56 5G further offers a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Additional camera features include Best Face for optimising group shots, Nightography improvements with Low Noise Mode on the selfie camera, as well as Object Eraser and customisable Filters for photo editing.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G boast a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with brightness levels reaching up to 1200 nits, and both models are powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and Super Fast Charge 2.0 technology. The Galaxy A56 5G is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, while the Galaxy A36 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, both of which feature larger vapor chambers for improved thermal management.

In terms of durability, the Galaxy A26 5G, along with the A36 5G and A56 5G, comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and an advanced Corning Glass cover is used to guard against scratches and cracks. The devices will receive up to six generations of Android OS and One UI updates, in addition to six years of security updates.

In addition, security features include Samsung Knox Vault, enhanced theft detection and additional security settings, while Galaxy A56 5G Enterprise Edition offers extended support for business users with seven years of security updates, a three-year warranty, a two-year product lifecycle guarantee, and a one-year licence to the Knox Suite. You may find more details on the official press release here on Samsung's website.