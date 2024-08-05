Fresh tip suggests Samsung has no plans to launch One UI 7 beta anytime soon

It appears that Samsung currently has no plans to launch the One UI 7 beta program anytime soon. According to a fresh tip, Samsung fans might have to wait for an uncertain amount of time (until something officially arrives) for the Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

Tipster IceUniverse has posted on social media platform X that Samsung still doesn't have any plans to launch. This could mean that the One UI 7 beta program may not launch this week. Moreover, the tipster hasn't shared any timeline related to One UI 7's beta program commencement.

The latest situation of One UI 7 Beta: There are still no plans to launch it in the near future. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 5, 2024

It was previously rumored that the One UI 7 beta program could begin in the third week of August, but that seems highly unlikely. While the reason for the delay is unknown, it is presumed that there are still a lot of bugs that Samsung needs to iron out before the update is ready for its beta release, since One UI 7 is expected to be a big update with radical changes.

Recently, an alleged changelog of One UI 7 was shared that lists down all the changes you can expect to arrive with the update on your Galaxy phone. One UI 7 is also rumored to feature a dedicated Good Lock Game Module to provide access to more granular game settings.

One UI 7 is also expected to feature new app icons, a new camera app UI, new battery icons with new charging animations on the lock screen, new animations, etc. Samsung could also let users customize the app and folder icons with personal images.

Samsung could introduce a bottom search bar in the app drawer, making one-hand operation easier. Although it was rumored that Samsung may introduce a vertically scrolling app drawer with One UI 7, a reliable tipster has confirmed to me that there aren't any signs of it in the One UI 7.