Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy Fit3 in the US

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy Fit3 devices in the US. The Galaxy A16 5G caters to budget-conscious users seeking a 5G experience, while the Galaxy Fit3 offers an affordable fitness tracker.

The Galaxy A16 5G smartphone, priced at $199.99, comes with some cool upgrades from its earlier version, the Galaxy A15. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen and a 90Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor, which should provide smooth performance for everyday tasks. For photos, it has a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 13MP front camera.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging, ensuring you can stay connected throughout the day. The Galaxy A16 5G is also built to last (IP54 rated), with splash and dust resistance and six years of software and security updates—something rare for phones in this price range. Samsung specifically states that the Galaxy A16 5G will receive "6 generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades, as well as 6 years of security updates."

Alongside the Galaxy A16 5G, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker for $59.99. It can monitor your heart rate, track your sleep patterns, and even detect snoring. It supports over 100 types of workouts, so whether you like running, swimming, or yoga, the Fit3 has you covered. It’s also built to last, with up to 13 days of battery life and water resistance for activities like swimming.

Both the Galaxy A16 5G and Fit3 will be available through Samsung's official website, as well as various retailers and carriers nationwide, starting January 9, 2025. The Galaxy A16 5G will be available in blue black and light gray, while the Galaxy Fit3 will come in gray, silver, and pink gold.