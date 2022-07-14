Samsung's SmartThings Find service registers 200 million devices

Samsung has announced that 200 million devices are now registered on its SmartThings Find platform. It allows people to find their Galaxy devices easily with the assistance of other Samsung customers who have joined the service. SmartThings Find leverages Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to find lost items.

Commenting on the milestone, TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile eXperience Business, said:

“We’re proud and excited to see the rapid growth of the SmartThings Find service. In less than two years, 200 million devices have opted in to help fellow Samsung Galaxy users find their misplaced devices — making it one of the fastest growing services at Samsung. Losing a device can be stressful, but SmartThings Find makes it easier to quickly locate and recover your device. It’s just one example of how a connected ecosystem of devices creates meaningful experiences for Samsung Galaxy users all over the world.”

If you opt in to the network, you can use it to find smartphones, tablets, watches, earbuds, and items attached with a Galaxy SmartTag or SmartTag+. While all Android devices can use Google’s Find My Device, Samsung’s network seems more comprehensive in the types of devices it supports and the methods of locating them.

The company reassures that any sensitive data that’s required for the functioning of this service is encrypted with Samsung Knox – a defence grade security platform. If you are concerned about being tracked with a SmartTag, as has happened with Apple’s AirTags, the SmartThings Find service will let you know if an unknown SmartTag is tracking your location, so you can dispose of it.