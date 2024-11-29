New leak reveals alleged details about the Galaxy S25 Slim's launch

A new leak has claimed that Samsung is gearing up the Galaxy S25 Slim for an international launch. According to a tweet by @erenylmaz075, this addition to Samsung’s flagship lineup carries the model number SM-S937B/DS. That "B" likely hints at a global release, while "DS" seemingly confirms dual-SIM support. While Samsung has a history of experimenting with slim devices like the Galaxy Alpha, the S25 Slim seems to bring flagship-level specs in a compact design, including a rumored 200MP camera similar to its Ultra counterparts.

Galaxy S25 Slim's Global version has been revealed! The smartphone will have the model number SM-S937B/DS. The “B” in the model number indicates a Global version and the “DS” part confirms Dual SIM Card support. pic.twitter.com/lwXlhIdvfW — Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) November 28, 2024

Both Samsung and Apple are rumored to be competing in the ultra-thin phone market, with Samsung working on the Galaxy S25 Slim and Apple developing a slim iPhone 17, dubbed the "17 Air," despite challenges associated with slimmer designs. For example, rumors suggest Apple’s engineers are struggling with fitting components like the SIM tray without making the iPhone 17 Air too thick. This has sparked debates about whether the phone will drop physical SIM support entirely, favoring eSIM technology to save space.

While they look great and feel light in your pocket, slim phones have some noteworthy downsides. Battery life, heat dissipation, and durability often suffer. A thinner design can also limit repairability, with tightly packed internals making it harder to fix or upgrade components

This thin-phone competition could be setting a new trend for 2025. If Apple does phase out the Plus model in favor of the slimmer Air, it would mark a significant shift. Samsung, meanwhile, seems to be revisiting its slim-phone legacy with devices like the Galaxy S25 Slim. Both brands appear to be targeting users who prioritize the aesthetics of a lighter, more portable device. But the real question is whether consumers will accept the potential trade-offs—like reduced battery life or fewer features squeezed into these smaller frames.

So, whether you’re team Galaxy or iPhone, let’s hope they don’t leave us with phones that look stunning but leave us scrambling for a power bank halfway through the day.