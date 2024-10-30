Premium Samsung phones in the future may ditch the 'Galaxy' branding

In recent times, Samsung made headlines for launching its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, in South Korea and China. Based on the specs, this is the foldable that the company arguably should've released globally instead of the standard version. Also, we reported that this Special Edition foldable comes with a 25W charging adapter inside the box, which is a rare inclusion from Samsung lately.

A report by the South Korean publication E-Today, suggests that similar to Hyundai, which offers its luxury fleet of cars under the branding "Genesis," Samsung may also be considering a similar brading strategy. Yes, you heard it right! Your future Samsung phone may not come with the "Galaxy" branding.

Currently, Samsung markets all its smartphones, from entry-level to ultra-premium phones, under the "Galaxy" brand. This branding extends not only to smartphones but also to smartwatches and tablets. While the company does use different nomenclature, such as A-series, S-series, Z-series, etc., to differentiate between premium and budget products, they all still come under the "Galaxy" umbrella.

It appears that Samsung may be looking to drop the "Galaxy" branding for its premium smartphones to make them stand out from the crowd. The report adds that Samsung is "studying various ideas for changing or adding smartphone brands, as well as the pros and cons of launching new brands."

In fact, Lee Young-hee, head of global marketing at Samsung Electronics (president), also touched upon this company plan at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, USA, this year. He said, "Galaxy has so many lineups that I know people are expecting a new name when there is an innovative turning point." This suggests that Samsung is seriously considering introducing a new branding for future smartphones.

Brands like Hyundai (which is a South Korean company) have found success by introducing their luxury brand, Genesis, and Samsung may be hoping to replicate that success by establishing a new premium brand.

Let us know in the comments what brand name you would have introduced if you were in Samsung's shoes. Go creative!