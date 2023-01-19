Sea of Thieves' The Secret Wilds Adventure has players chasing secret stars

It is questing time for Sea of Thieves players again as Rare pushes out the first Adventure of 2023 to its pirate game. The limited-time event, dubbed The Secret Wilds this time around, marks the twelfth story mission to arrive to the game. The update also has good news for Faction battle players as the matchmaking system gets improvements.

The Secret Wilds Adventure has players continuing to look for a solution for Tasha the tavern keeper's growing skeleton curse. After talking to Madame Olivia, players will now receive Briggsy’s Mask to retrace her steps using hidden starfields, which will hopefully lead to a cure. Head here to catch up on all that's happened in the world of Sea of Thieves leading up to this update.

The free Adventure will be running from now till February 2. As always, completing this event will net players an exclusive title for their pirate as well as a cosmetic reward.

As for the PVP matchmaking improvements, the time spent waiting for new contenders should now be lowered thanks to the implementation of same faction battles. These will only be considered if an opponent isn't found from a rival faction. The Allegiance, Hourglass Value, and Streaks rewards will increase like normal too.

Rare has also added 50 more locations where battles can kick-off to give more variety to the action, while no rewards will be granted for battles where multiple crews team up against one opponent.

Find the complete patch notes for this update here, which also details quite a few bugs that have been squashed. The update weighs around 8GB in size depending on the platform, and is now available to all players across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Game Pass subscriptions.