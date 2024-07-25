Sea of Thieves Season 13 is live with a new 10-cannon ship that can breathe fire

Rare is continuing to bring new content and features to its ongoing pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves. Today, the promised game's thirteenth season landed with a brand-new sailable ship for the first time, a fresh set of skeleton camps and dungeons to tackle, commendations, and more, all for free.

The biggest addition of this update is easily The Burning Blade, a new ship that is sailing across the Sea of Thieves with Obsidian Skeletons onboard. If crews are able to subdue its undead sailors and take over the ship, they can either sink it for a sizeable bounty, or pledge allegiance to Captain Flameheart himself. Sinking the ship will net players the new melee weapon, Blade of Souls, that sets enemies on fire when hit.

The pledge decision lets the player crew take control of this "infernal ten-cannon warship", even giving them skeleton crew members to help with managing the massive ship's repairs and firepower. Other crews around the seas can then try to take on this warship as a player-controlled boss battle. Attackers should keep in mind though that, in addition to its standard cannons, the Burning Blade features a front facing fireball launcher to set any other ships ablaze.

Next, Skeleton Camps have appeared across the map, which can be found on top of Ancient Temples that were previously hidden under the sea. These new dungeons has players fighting enemies to take control of a special loot named Orb of Secrets, which both The Burning Blade and standard crews will want due to their value in gold and reputation.

Also a part of this season are brand-new in-game commendations and cosmetic rewards for completing them, another 100-level free battle pass (alongside a premium one), fresh cosmetics to purchase with gold and real money, and a whole lot of bug fixes. Find the complete change log for Sea of Thieves 3.1.0 update here.

Sea of Thieves Season 13 is now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Play, Game Pass, and PlayStation 5.