Sea of Thieves "The Sirens' Prize" Adventure takes players in an undersea journey

Another Adventure campaign has reached the shores of the Sea of Thieves, this time taking players on an undersea treasure hunting journey for exclusive rewards. Watch the free update's launch trailer above.

Following the Merrick rescue mission from last month's 'A Hunter's Cry' Adventure, Belle is forming new alliances to halt another mischievous plot, this time involving ancient artifacts that are deep under the ocean inside Siren Shrines.

Players can begin the seventh Adventure by heading to Plunder Valley and meeting with Belle. There will be plenty of Sirens guarding the treasures needed to complete the mission, so stock up on what's needed for pirate combat before diving in. Completing the time-limited Adventure will grant crews a Title and a cosmetic reward.

The Sirens’ Prize time-limited Adventure is only available to play until September 29. Those looking for a quick recap of what has happened in the storyline since Rare began this series of plotlines earlier this year can read the studio's catch-up blog post here. Lastly, read the latest patch notes here, with the update now live for all Sea of Thieves players across PC, Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and cloud.