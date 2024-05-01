Sins of a Solar Empire II will be available on Steam later this summer

People who get their PC games from Valve's Steam service will soon be able to get the sequel to one of the most acclaimed space strategy titles of all time. Today, developer Ironclad Games and publisher Stardock announced that Sins of a Solar Empire II will make its debut on Steam sometime in the summer of 2024.

The original Sins of a Solar Empire game launched in 2008, and became both a sales hit and a critical success, including winning Best PC Game of the Year from IGN. Two expansions packed for the game were later released, followed by the stand-alone expansion, Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, in 2013.

The game has been available in an Early Access phase since October 2022 on the Epic Games Store, but its launch on Steam will likely boost the audience for the sequel.

Sins of a Solar Empire II will let games pick from three distinct playable factions (Trader Emergency Coalition, the Vasari Empire, and the Advent Unity). The game features single player support and online multiplayer for up to 10 players. Here are some of the new features plays can expect from the sequel.

The Advent Unity race returns for Sins of a Solar Empire II with two sub-factions that utilize new items, mechanics, and the unique “Unity” Empire System

Orbiting planets that dynamically alter the map during play, requiring players to gradually shift their strategies as new challenges and opportunities present themselves

Enhanced tactical battles and deeper combat simulation featuring tracking turrets and missiles that can be blocked by ships or shot down

Minor factions that provide unique capabilities to players that befriend them through a new influence system

New economy model that allows players to truly customize their worlds to fit production needs

Capital ships that can be equipped with special augmentations to be more effective in battle

New in-game mod browser allows for easy installation for mods and maps

When the game is released on Steam, players can look forward to lots of new additions and improvements, including its official modding tools, adding visible damage to ships in combat, more planets and environments, new voice over tracks, updates to the AI and user interface, and more.

You can wishlist the game now on Steam ahead of its summer 2024 launch.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock