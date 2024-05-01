Twitch rolls out TikTok-like ‘Discovery Feed', new app redesign coming later this year

Twitch has officially announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it is rolling out a TikTok-like scrollable feed called 'Discovery Feed'. The feature will only be available on the Twitch mobile application on Android and iOS. Apart from this, Twitch has also confirmed that a mobile app redesign is coming later this year.

Scrollable feed was made popular by the popular short-video platform TikTok, and the rage continues with more and more platforms adopting the format. Now, game streaming platform Twitch has also joined the bandwagon with 'Discovery Feed', which will show clips and live streams from creators and streamers on the platform, making it easier to find new content.

The Twitch 'Discovery Feed' pulls live streams and clips from creators that meet the platform's guidelines. Feature clips will be prioritized over non-featured clips and will show a mix of personalized content from creators you love and new communities that the platform thinks you'll love.

The discovery feed is finally here: the quickest way to find content you love on Twitch. Preview dozens of live streams & clips without pre-roll ads to find something to watch in minutes.



Update your Twitch mobile app to see the new Feed tab, rolling out to everyone this… pic.twitter.com/bI704lgYAB — Twitch (@Twitch) April 30, 2024

Sadly, you won't be able to join the live stream by simply clicking the screen. You need to tap on the streamer profile avatar to enter the Theatre mode and then join the live stream. Thankfully, Twitch has said that they are "working on making it possible to enter a live stream just by tapping the screen in the near future!"

Speaking of ads, Twitch has confirmed that no ads will be played within the scrollable feeds. However, you may see ads in between the content, something similar to what you see on YouTube Shorts and TikTok. The 'Discovery Feed' is available in the Feed tab of the Twitch mobile app. There are two tabs within the feed, 'Live' and 'Clips', letting you choose what you want to watch based on your preference.

In the official blog, Twitch has also confirmed that the mobile app redesign is due later this year, and the Discovery Feed page will become the default landing page in May. It added, "The Discovery Feed is available to all, but we’re just getting started. You may see the location and experience of the feed change over time as we continue to experiment with improvements and work towards a redesign of the mobile app later this year."

The Discovery Feed is rolling out to the Twitch Android and iOS apps. You can download the latest version from the respective app marketplace.