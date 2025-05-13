Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25+: Slim Design vs Better Battery

After months of leaks and official teasers at live events, Samsung has finally launched the slimmest Galaxy phone yet — the Galaxy S25 Edge. While the phone boasts a solid mix of hardware and software features, it's the ultra-slim profile that steals the spotlight.

Its main rival, the Apple iPhone 17 Air/Slim, is expected to arrive later this year. But until then, a close competitor already exists in the form of its sibling, the Galaxy S25+. With the addition of the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung now offers a full lineup tailored for different user preferences:

Galaxy S25 : For those looking for a powerful yet compact phone

: For those looking for a powerful yet compact phone Galaxy S25+ : For those who don't mind a bit of extra weight for a better battery and a third camera

: For those who don't mind a bit of extra weight for a better battery and a third camera Galaxy S25 Edge : For those who want a slim phone that stands out

: For those who want a slim phone that stands out Galaxy S25 Ultra: For those who want nothing but the best of the Android world

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge brings a slim profile while packing top-of-the-line specifications. It features a 200MP camera (same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra), Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, lightweight design, and all the advanced Galaxy AI features.

However, given how similar it is to the Galaxy S25+, it calls for a specs comparison to know what you might be giving up or gaining. This will also help you decide which one to pick: the Galaxy S25 Edge or the Galaxy S25+.

Instead of throwing a full spec sheet and leaving it up to you to figure out the differences between the two models, here's a breakdown of the key differences between the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25+:

Design & Dimensions

Thickness : Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm thin compared to Galaxy S25+'s 7.8 mm thinness.

: Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm thin compared to Galaxy S25+'s 7.8 mm thinness. Weight : Galaxy S25 Edge weighs 163 grams, similar to the smaller Galaxy S25, whereas the Galaxy S25+ weighs 190 grams.

: Galaxy S25 Edge weighs 163 grams, similar to the smaller Galaxy S25, whereas the Galaxy S25+ weighs 190 grams. Build : The Galaxy S25 Edge uses a titanium frame, while the Galaxy S25+ uses an aluminum frame.

: The Galaxy S25 Edge uses a titanium frame, while the Galaxy S25+ uses an aluminum frame. Colors: Galaxy S25 Edge is offered in Titanium Silver, Jet Black, and Icy Blue color options, whereas the S25+ is available in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black colors.

Camera

Primary camera : Galaxy S25 Edge has a 200MP main sensor, while the Galaxy S25+ has a 50MP main camera.

: Galaxy S25 Edge has a 200MP main sensor, while the Galaxy S25+ has a 50MP main camera. Telephoto camera: Galaxy S25+ features a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, but the Galaxy S25 Edge lacks one.

Performance

Chipset: While both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the Galaxy S25 Edge has one less efficiency core.

Battery & Charging

Battery capacity : The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 3,900 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S25+ comes with a larger 4,900 mAh battery.

Charging speed: S25 Edge comes with 25W of wired charging support, whereas the Galaxy S25+ supports 45W of fast wired charging.

Software

Android version: Both come with Android 15, One UI 7 out of the box, and seven years of software update support. However, the Galaxy S25+ may not last as long, since it was launched at the beginning of the year.

Price

Starting price: The Galaxy S25 Edge costs $1,100 for the 256GB model, while the Galaxy S25+ is cheaper and costs $999.99 for the 256GB model.

The Galaxy S25 Edge could be a great buy for those looking for a slim phone, which is speculated to be the "trend" going forward, with Apple also expected to join the bandwagon. However, the $999 Galaxy S25+ could be a better buy if you can ignore the 200MP camera and slim profile, for better battery life, an extra camera, faster charging, and slightly better performance.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the latest trend of slim phones, and whether the Galaxy S25 Edge is something that you would buy.