Spirit of the North and The Captain are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Following the Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator giveaway from last week, the Epic Games Store has returned with another couple of freebies for PC gamers. From now through next Thursday, Epic Games is offering everyone copies of Spirit of the North and The Captain for free.

Developed by Infuse Studio, Spirit of the North comes in as a well-received indie adventure following the escapades of a red fox having an encounter with a magical spirit fox. The story has you exploring mystical landscapes inspired by Iceland and Nordic folklore.

Here's how the setting is described by the developer:

Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you’ll discover more about your companion and land left in ruin.

Also free right now is The Captain by the two-dev studio Sysiac Games. The title is a retro-inspired adventure starring Spacefleet science officer Thomas Welmu. With dark forces on the way to destroy Earth, you have to cross the galaxy to reach home in time to save it while making new friends, enemies, and making various tough decisions along the way.

The studio sets up the story as follows:

Race back home across the galaxy. Collect new friends on your journey. Make new enemies. You won't be able to save everyone. Who will you leave behind? Which civilizations will you save - or destroy - along the way? The decisions are all up to you.

Without a sale, both indie games go for $19.99 each. Here are their minimum requirements:

Spirit of the North The Captain OS: Windows 10 - 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space OS: Windows 10 - 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

Spirit of the North and The Captain are free to claim on the Epic Games Store until September 22. Coming up next as freebies are copies of ARK: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven.