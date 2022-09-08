Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store's latest giveaway from its weekly promotion brings in the management game Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator. It replaces the Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Submerged giveaways from last week.

As you can gather from its name, the game has you making (hopefully) high-end wine, offering complete access to a brand-new winery to get started. Players will be handling everything from where the vines grow and learning when to harvest to the intricate process of winemaking. Then comes the management of the company itself.

Here's how the developer Broken Arms Games describes the sim's gameplay:

In Hundred Days you will have complete control of a new Winery. First choose which vines to grow, learn how to grow them and when to harvest. Then following the entire winemaking process deciding on the type of wine you want to produce or the market requires. You will also have to sell the wine produced to allow your company to expand.

When it is without a sale, Hundred Days goes for $24.99. Below are the minimum requirements, which are quite accessible as expected:

OS: Windows 7 or Higher (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3, 2.5GHz or AMD Athlon equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 700 series or AMD Radeon™ equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator is free to claim until next Thursday, September 15. Epic is readying Spirit of the North and The Captain to be the next giveaways on the same date. As it has done in recent weeks, an in-game bonus package for a free-to-play game is included in the freebies too, this time for fans of Realm Royale Reforged.