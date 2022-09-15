Microsoft to kill Windows 10 version 21H1 in three months

Microsoft has notified Windows 10 21H1 users that the operating system they keep using will soon bite the dust. The company plans to stop supporting all editions of Windows 10 21H1 on December 13, 2022. After that day, the OS will not receive any security updates or patches, forcing customers to opt for a newer release, such as 21H2 or Windows 11.

Besides the mere fact that Windows 10 21H1 will soon reach its end of life, the notification means that Microsoft will most likely start force-updating customers to Windows 10 21H2 or newer. The company allows Windows users to stay on a preferred release as long as it remains supported, but the inevitable migration process kicks in automatically a few months before the end of life.

According to the June 2022 report from AdDuplex, Windows 10 21H1 has about a 21% market share, so a big chunk of Windows users will soon have to update their operating system or watch Microsoft do it themselves.

Customers should not be afraid of the upcoming update to a newer release. Version 21H2 contains no significant changes, and the migrating process will not differ from a standard monthly cumulative update. Hardware requirements are also unchanged, so apps and devices should continue working without hiccups. You can learn more about Windows 10 21H2 in our dedicated coverage. Of course, those with supported hardware can also jump straight to Windows 11.

Microsoft will keep updating Windows 10 until October 14, 2025. In fact, Microsoft is currently preparing version 22H2, and you can upgrade to it right now if you want. Unfortunately, all the new features and software goodies are now exclusive to Windows 11, leaving its predecessor in a general maintenance state.