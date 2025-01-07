Nvidia's new DLSS 4 even supports RTX 20 series, but with cutdown features

Nvidia had an impressive slate of CES 2025 announcements. Next-generation RTX 50 Series graphics cards that feature new tech like RTX Neural Shaders for reduced VRAM use, alongside gaming laptops with far less power draw and more. On the software side, Nvidia also had a major announcement for its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, which is being upgraded to version 4.

The biggest new feature of this version of DLSS is Multi Frame Generation. Coming as an upgrade for DLSS 3's Frame Generation, this new implementation can generate up to three frames using data from a standard "brute-force rendering" frame. Nvidia says this can improve frame rates of PC games by up to 800%.

Check out DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation in action in the Cyberpunk 2077 comparison video below, though it doesn't show much motion in the footage.

Nvidia is also touting this fourth-generation implementation as the "biggest upgrade to its AI models since the release of DLSS 2.0 in 2020." It says DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA are now all powered by transformer models similar to what AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini use. Per the company, this will allow for better image quality, less ghosting, and better details for these technologies while in motion.

As expected, the new GeForce RTX 50 Series will receive the full package of DLSS 4 features, with DLSS Multi Frame Generation being an exclusive technology for the line. However, enhancements made to previous DLSS elements will still reach other Nvidia customers. See the image below for a full rundown:

When DLSS 4 launches later this year, 75 games and apps will have support from day on. This includes Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Star Wars Outlaws, Marvel Rivals, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and many more.

For DLSS 4 unsupported games, RTX 50 Series users will also be able to use a new DLSS Override function on the Nvidia App to upgrade regular Frame Generation to Multi Frame Generation.