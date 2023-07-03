Surface Go 3 latest firmware resolves display issues, improves Wi-Fi stability

Microsoft has started rolling out a new set of drivers for the Surface Go 3. The latest firmware update for this budget-friendly tablet fixes display issues, improves Wi-Fi and the Surface Dock 2 stability, and adds support for new docking accessories.

What is new in the Surface Go 3 June 2023 firmware update?

Improves graphics stability and resolves graphical display issues.

Improves Wi-Fi stability.

Enables support for new docking accessories.

Improves Surface Dock2 stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Extension - 31.0.101.2115 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics - Extension Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.2115 Intel(R) UHD Graphics 615 - Display adapters Intel - net - 22.190.0.4 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network Adapters Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until October 5, 2025

The Surface Go 3 is available for $400 for the base configuration with an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. However, you can get one for $312, thanks to a 22% discount on Amazon US.

