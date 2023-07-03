Surface Go 3 latest firmware resolves display issues, improves Wi-Fi stability

Microsoft has started rolling out a new set of drivers for the Surface Go 3. The latest firmware update for this budget-friendly tablet fixes display issues, improves Wi-Fi and the Surface Dock 2 stability, and adds support for new docking accessories.
What is new in the Surface Go 3 June 2023 firmware update?
-
Improves graphics stability and resolves graphical display issues.
-
Improves Wi-Fi stability.
-
Enables support for new docking accessories.
-
Improves Surface Dock2 stability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Extension - 31.0.101.2115
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics - Extension
|Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0
|Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
|Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0
|Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
|Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.2115
|Intel(R) UHD Graphics 615 - Display adapters
|Intel - net - 22.190.0.4
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network Adapters
|Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
|Surface - System - 6.204.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device - System devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Go 3
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update
|Device Supported Until
|October 5, 2025
The Surface Go 3 is available for $400 for the base configuration with an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. However, you can get one for $312, thanks to a 22% discount on Amazon US.
