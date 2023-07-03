Microsoft quietly updated its official lightweight Windows 11 Validation OS with new ISO

Microsoft, without any major announcement, recently updated its lightweight version of Windows 11. Released last year, this lightweight OS is not meant for the general end user. Based on Command Line (CLI) and called "Microsoft Validation OS", it has been designed for hardware or software vendors, developers, and technicians to help diagnose and mitigate issues. It will essentially help to build and test hardware and software around a customized version of Windows 11 without all the bells and whistles.

Deskmodder noticed that Validation OS now has updated ISOs based on build 22621.1702 and it happens to be the May Patch Tuesday release. Speaking of updated ISOs, Microsoft also released updated ISOs for the Moment 2 22H2 feature update recently in case you were looking for that. They were based on that same build too.

Here's how Microsoft defines its new Validation OS:

Microsoft Validation OS is a lightweight, fast, and customizable Windows 11-based operating system that you can use on the factory floor to diagnose, mitigate and repair hardware defects during Windows device manufacturing. Validation OS boots into a Command Line environment to increase reliability on the factory floor and supports running Win32 apps, smoothing the transition from early hardware bring-up to retail OS and apps development.

As you can see in Microsoft's description above, Validation OS supports Win32 apps which are meant to aid in the diagnostics of an in-development Windows 11-based project. That's because the Win32 API provides direct access to the system hardware and has various tools for diagnostics.

You can find more details and resources about Validation OS at these links:

If you wanted to try it out, Microsoft Validation OS is available for download as a Windows Image (.WIM) file at this link for both ARM64 and AMD64 architectures.