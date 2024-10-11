Surface Pro X gets big update with fixes for keyboard, sleep, broken Caps Lock LED, and more

Microsoft has prepared and released a big firmware update for the SQ2-based Surface Pro X. The latest release addresses multiple issues, such as a security vulnerability in the fingerprint authentication, bugs with the keyboard and trackpad, broken Caps Lock LED light, problems with waking the device up from sleep mode, and more. Here is the complete changelog:

Addresses a fingerprint authentication bypass security vulnerability to prevent spoofing attacks.

Fixes an issue where keypresses and the touchpad did not function correctly when connected to the device.

Resolves an issue where waking the device from sleep mode required holding the power button instead of a simple tap or key press.

Addresses the concern where the Slim Pen would unexpectedly charge when the device resumed from sleep mode, impacting power consumption.

Mitigates the issue where the Caps Lock LED does not indicate ON/OFF status, despite the key functioning properly.

Resolves the issue where double letters were being dropped when typing quickly.

Mitigates a potential security vulnerability, increasing protection against unauthorized privilege.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager 2.202.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware 2.131.15.0 Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro X SQ2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Known Issues There is an issue initiating the Eye Contact feature on the February 28, 2022, update on devices that have taken the Windows 11 update. To initiate Eye Contact, you must toggle the feature within Settings. You will need to do this each time the Camera is used. Select Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Camera > Surface Camera Front or Surface Camera Rear. Toggle the Eye Contact feature. Microsoft is actively working to resolve the issue in a future update.

You can install the latest firmware for your Surface Pro X SQ2 in Settings > Windows Update. The device will continue receiving firmware until August 10, 2025.