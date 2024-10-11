Samsung planning to produce 22 million Galaxy S25 units by mid-2025, slim 'FE' also coming

A fresh report by the South Korean publication The Elec suggests that Samsung is targeting 22 million units of the Galaxy S25 units by mid-2025. Additionally, parts of next year's flagship series have already entered mass production, a piece of information coming straight from a major component partner, which received a production plan forecast from Samsung.

According to the report, Samsung's production forecast includes approximately six million units for the standard Galaxy S25, four million units for the Galaxy S25+, and 11 million units for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would sum up to 22 million units of the entire Galaxy S25 lineup. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will account for half of the production volume since the Ultra is expected to get major upgrades next year.

Samsung is expected to introduce the highest level of display and camera upgrades with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone is rumored to only be powered by the Snapdragon processor and purported to feature more rounded corners, replacing the sharp corner design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Like previous years, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will have three models: the Galaxy S25 with a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S25+ with a 6.7-inch display, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a 6.9-inch display. Recently, leaked images of screen protectors for the supposed Galaxy S25 series showcased the size difference between the three models.

Both the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, a move where the company is ditching the Exynos 2500 processor due to yield issues. However, there is no confirmation on this front.

Apart from this, the report also mentions that Samsung could take Apple's route and introduce next year's Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) phone with a 'Slim' design. The recently launched Galaxy S24 FE comes with a lot of upgrades over its predecessor. To differentiate next year's FE model, Samsung may reduce the phone's thickness and introduce new camera sensors.