Surface Pro 9 5G gets keyboard fixes, improved wake up time, and more

Following the release of a major firmware update for the Surface Pro X lineup, Microsoft released a similar update for the Surface Pro 9 5G. It features many fixes for various keyboard issues, a non-working Caps Lock LED, and other bugs. The update also improves wake-up performance and overall system security.
Here is the complete changelog:
- Addresses an issue that prevented DFCI removal via network.
- Addresses issues with keyboard working in Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) or Windows Preinstallation Environment (WinPE).
- Fixes an issue where keypresses and the touchpad did not function correctly when connected to the device.
- Resolves an issue where waking the device from sleep mode required holding the power button instead of a simple tap or key press.
- Addresses the concern where the Slim Pen would unexpectedly charge when the device resumed from sleep mode, impacting power consumption.
- Mitigates the issue where the Caps Lock LED does not indicate ON/OFF status, despite the key functioning properly.
- Resolves the issue where double letters were being dropped when typing quickly.
- Improves security for devices with PXE boot enabled in IPv6 networks by protecting them against external access within compromised network segments.
- Improves device wake-up experience with faster response time.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 18.21.235.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|3.98.5.0
|Surface Hid Mini Driver - Human Interface Devices
|71.62.15.0
|Surface Integration - System devices
|2.131.15.0
|Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update - Extensions
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 9 5G
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|385 MB (manual installation only)
The Surface Pro 9 5G and its Intel-based sibling have a six-year support lifecycle. Microsoft plans to stop releasing updates for these devices on October 25, 2028.
0 Comments - Add comment