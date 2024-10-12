Surface Pro 9 5G gets keyboard fixes, improved wake up time, and more

Following the release of a major firmware update for the Surface Pro X lineup, Microsoft released a similar update for the Surface Pro 9 5G. It features many fixes for various keyboard issues, a non-working Caps Lock LED, and other bugs. The update also improves wake-up performance and overall system security.

Here is the complete changelog:

Addresses an issue that prevented DFCI removal via network.

Addresses issues with keyboard working in Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) or Windows Preinstallation Environment (WinPE).

Fixes an issue where keypresses and the touchpad did not function correctly when connected to the device.

Resolves an issue where waking the device from sleep mode required holding the power button instead of a simple tap or key press.

Addresses the concern where the Slim Pen would unexpectedly charge when the device resumed from sleep mode, impacting power consumption.

Mitigates the issue where the Caps Lock LED does not indicate ON/OFF status, despite the key functioning properly.

Resolves the issue where double letters were being dropped when typing quickly.

Improves security for devices with PXE boot enabled in IPv6 networks by protecting them against external access within compromised network segments.

Improves device wake-up experience with faster response time.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 18.21.235.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 3.98.5.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver - Human Interface Devices 71.62.15.0 Surface Integration - System devices 2.131.15.0 Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 5G Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 385 MB (manual installation only)

The Surface Pro 9 5G and its Intel-based sibling have a six-year support lifecycle. Microsoft plans to stop releasing updates for these devices on October 25, 2028.