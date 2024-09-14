Gaming powerhouse Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 hits lowest price on Amazon

The powerful Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 gaming laptop is now at its lowest price on Amazon, following a recent 21% price cut from its $1,899.99 list price. The deal is marked as a limited-time deal so if the laptop appeals to you, be sure to pick one up sooner rather than later.

In terms of the main specifications, the Triton Neo 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA+ 165 Hz Calman-Verified display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 1 TB SSD.

Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword since ChatGPT launched in 2022. Many PC makers, including Acer, have used this buzz to their advantage. With the Triton Neo 16, Acer explains that its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is AI-powered with its DLSS 3.5 technology which gives you smoother and more immersive gameplay.

As this is a gaming laptop, the display is a very important factor. You'll get a 3,200 x 2,000 resolution IPS LED-backlit display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with Calman-Verified color accuracy and a 3ms Overdrive response time. This verified color should make it a great option for digital creators. Alongside all of these features, The Triton Neo 16 supports Nvidia G-Sync and Nvidia Advanced Optimus.

Other AI features that Acer is pushing as the Copilot AI assistant which can be invoked from the new Copilot key and AI-assisted noise reduction thanks to PurifiedVoice 2.0 technology. The three-microphone setup is able to separate your voice from ambient noises so you can be heard more clearly.

Regarding connectivity, the Triton Neo 16 includes one HDMI 2.1 port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and an audio line out. There is also an RJ-45 Ethernet port, an AC adapter charging port, and a microSD card reader.

