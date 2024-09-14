New Age of Mythology: Retold patch released with lots of balance changes and more

Now that Microsoft has fully released its RTS remake Age of Mythology: Retold, it is working to make some improvements. On Friday, Microsoft released a new patch for the game that includes many balance changes and other improvements.

Microsoft posted the changelog for the patch as a post on the Age of Empires website. The 17.27932 update has balance changes for a number of the game's gods and its monster myth units. For example, the Hydra and Scylla monsters can add even more heads thanks to increasing the damage the default heads can generate. A number of the gods, creatures, and human units have also had their hitpoints go up or down.

There have also been some changes to a few of the random maps in the game, along with improvements to its multiplayer features and lobbies. The change log also lists a number of general changes and improvements,

One of them now allows people who get Age of Mythology: Retold on the PC via the Microsoft Store to play it on the ROG Ally and Legion Go portable gaming PCs. It also adds support for playing the game from the Microsoft Store with a wireless Xbox 360 controller. The changelog notes that "custom mods may not be compatible with the latest game update." If players are having issues playing the game after this patch, they are advised to disable their mods and try again.

Microsoft says that improvements will "more to come from your continued player feedback!"

The PC version on Steam is currently doing pretty well in terms of online players. SteamDB shows it had its highest concurrent player peak of 25,879 a few days ago, and it currently has between 15,000 and 16,000 players online at the moment. Our review of Age of Mythology: Retold gave the game a 9.5 out of 10 rating.